Woman, 3 men held for robbing Marabella doubles vendor

- File photo

FOUR people, including a 34-year-old woman from Moruga, have been held in connection with the beating and robbery of a female doubles vendor in Marabella on August 28.

Southern Division police intercepted a Nissan AD wagon which fitted the description of the getaway car involved in a robbery and held the trio shortly afterwards near the M2 Ring Road in La Romaine.

The other suspects are two 39-year-old men from St John's Road in South Oropouche and Clifton Hill in Point Fortin. The fourth suspect, 68,is from La Romaine.

About 30 minutes earlier, around 1.30 am, a man beat and robbed the vendor, 26, at the corner of Market Street and Southern Main Road in Marabella, where she was selling.

He was one of four occupants in an AD wagon that pulled up alongside her doubles cart.

He got out, asked for a doubles, which he handed to someone in the wagon, then asked for another.

He complained that the doubles were cold, and they argued.

He reportedly walked up to the vendor and began pulling a black object from his pants pocket. She pushed him, and he stumbled against an empty beer case. He became angry, picked up the case and hit her several times.

The man then grabbed an undisclosed sum of cash from under the cart.

The police were told the three other people in the car got out and told the man to get back in. He did, and they left together.

Marabella police were informed, and the woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Other police in the division were told to be on the lookout for the wagon and suspects.

They spotted the wagon on Southern Main Road in La Romaine.

Investigations are ongoing.