NH construction firm invests $3m in internships

NH International chairman Emile Elias

CONSTRUCTION company NH International (Caribbean) announced it has invested a total of $3 million in its internship programme, which it believes is critical to the future of the sector.

Delivering the closing address at its second annual graduation ceremony, the company’s chairman, Emile Elias, said the project was “key to our succession planning. We can no longer import skills to build the Caribbean: we must cultivate them here.”

He believes an integral part of his company's success lies in the results of the programme, which aims to develop the construction sector holistically by equipping participants with the essential skills and training needed for the industry.

The construction group honoured the achievements of four men and four women who completed a two-year training programme.

Speaking on August 29 at the Kapok Hotel in St Clair, Elias addressed challenges in the sector, such as finding skilled workers and addressing youth unemployment and underemployment.

“This internship programme is an invaluable resource. It allows us to hire the best graduates in the region and provides young people with the opportunity to learn from top professionals at NH.”

Elias expressed pride in NH's ability to provide a training ground where young people can explore the construction industry and contribute positively to TT and the region.

He said the programme was developed with the goal of advancing the local industry, saying, "We look forward optimistically to the future.”

He told graduates the industry will demand much from them, but he believes they will rise to the challenge.

“When you pass by the Queen's Park Savannah and see the grandeur of the Ministry of Health Administrative Headquarters, you should feel proud, knowing that your work has enhanced the landscape of our capital city for a lifetime.”

He concluded by encouraging the interns to strive for excellence, avoid shortcuts, and advocate for truth.

“Be a leader of change in this country. Work hard, and with diligence, you will succeed. When you do right, you will prosper.”

NH International CEO Ciaran Colon, who delivered the feature address, spoke about TT's need to continuously evolve in the global market. He stressed the importance of ongoing investment in education and skills to stay competitive.

Colon said, “A critical component of this mission is attracting, retaining, and developing new talent, especially in the face of challenges like the scarcity of skilled labour and an ageing workforce.”

He said despite the obstacles presented by the covid19 pandemic, the programme, was launched in 2020, achieved great success.

He said NH had strengthened its commitment to the internship programme by offering specialised training and assignments in leadership, quality management and financial skills. Interns also explore waste reduction in construction sites and address operational and commercial issues.

He encouraged the graduates to continue researching current trends and lead future advancements in construction, robotics, rebuilding technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Keeara Bhagaloo, the valedictorian, described her experience as both challenging and fulfilling. She said while there were many difficult days, the programme was instrumental in developing the skills necessary for a future career in construction.

“We were fortunate to be guided by some of the best,” she said.

Bhagaloo said project managers not only directed but also inspired her and peers.

Graduate Kale Selester spoke with Newsday after the ceremony and highlighted some of the programme's benefits, saying he appreciated the wide range of knowledge gained about the construction industry. He plans to continue working in the field with a particular interest in structural components. Selester said he and other interns had the opportunity to travel overseas and work on international projects.

Chrisanne Davis said the programme exceeded her expectations. Davis said she learnt valuable experience across various construction departments. She plans a career in construction and will soon begin her master's degree in construction management.

With reporting by Kris-Ann Durity