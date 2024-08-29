Janae De Gannes 8th in World U-20 long jump final

TT's Janae De Gannes -

Carifta under-20 long jump champion Janae De Gannes missed out on a podium spot at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru on August 28 when she had an eighth-place finish in the final of the women's long jump competition.

De Gannes' best effort came in her first attempt when she registered a 6.09-metre jump. She then jumped 6.03m on her second attempt, but couldn't go beyond the 6m mark in her four remaining jumps.

Australia's Delta Amidzovski, who pipped De Gannes to long jump gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023, took the world title with a personal best jump of 6.58m on her fifth attempt.

USA's Sophia Beckmon (6.54m) grabbed silver as she was just edged out by Amidzovski, with Poland's Julia Adamczyk (6.34m) claiming bronze.

Jaden Clement advanced to the men's 400m semis after finishing third in his heat, but he pulled up lame in semifinal one and was unable to finish the race.

Cheyne West advanced to the semifinal of the 400m hurdles in dramatic fashion as he qualified as the last non-automatic qualifier. West placed fourth in heat five in a personal best time of 52.18 seconds and he'll now contest semifinal three in the event from 4.23 pm on August 30.

The pair of Jenna-Marie Thomas and Dorian Charles didn't progress from their 400m hurdles heats, as they finished seventh and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, Kyrell Thomas also had a first-round exit when he placed sixth in heat six of the men's 400m in 48.02 seconds.