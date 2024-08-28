Towards food security forTrinidad and Tobago and region

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Agri-Expo 2024 was recently held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Under the theme “Farm to Table Revolutionising the Local Food Supply Chain,” the Agri-Expo is a key component of the ongoing commitment of the heads of government of Caricom to reduce the region’s large food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

In delivering the feature address at the opening, Prime Minister Rowley, a farmer himself, emphasised that the exhibition offers the public, especially young people, a chance to learn about local food production and export. He said the Government is committed to supporting agricultural initiatives and is actively investing in programmes to engage younger farmers.

“We are currently in a programme of training an output of 1,500 young people, training them 200 at a time,” he said.

Dr Rowley called on members of the public to support local agricultural enterprises. He noted that as food security becomes increasingly challenging, local food production presents opportunities for employment, business development and growth. “What we are producing is attractive, it’s healthy, and it is good for us.”

My family and I had the pleasure of visiting the Agri-Expo and I was pleasantly surprised by the level of participation, mostly by young people. A young farmer myself, it truly inspires me to see there is a generation of young dedicated farmers who has chosen this difficult but rewarding career path.

The incorporation of technology, academic knowledge, as well as traditional forms of farming give farmers of the future a much greater advantage to become successful, which will ultimately put TT and the entire region on a pathway to food security.

TT must grow what we eat and eat what we grow. This not only strengthens our economic development, but encourages healthier eating and promotes positive lifestyle changes.

I urge all citizens, young and old, to explore the option of farming, not necessarily on a large scale, but maybe creating a small backyard garden. To those wanting to go larger, there are many incentives and initiatives provided by the Government, and offers guidance and support to anyone interested.

I believe, however, that farming should first come from the love of growing and producing food for oneself and others. If embarked upon with true love for farming, I assure you that great financial benefits will follow and the title of farmer will be extended to successful entrepreneur.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando