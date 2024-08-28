Only pan on roads Carnival Monday

The TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra accompanied the procession during the ancestral walk. - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: It's the end of August and a few days before Independence Day and the talking point continues to be pan.

Carnival 2025 is in March so there is more than sufficient time for the Government to take the bold step and proclaim Carnival Monday, from now on, to be a day of strictly pan music on the roads, in recognition of the national instrument. No DJs or electronic music will be allowed on the roads that day.

Millions of dollars will have to be spent to change the coat of arms by removing Christopher Columbus's three ships and replacing them with the steelpan on everything that must have the official coat of arms on it.

The Government has already signalled $100 million and a piece of land in Port of Spain for the headquarters of Pan Trinbago. So let's see the real love for the pan by having the Government make it official that only pan music can be played on the roads on Carnival Monday from now on.

C PETERS

via e-mail