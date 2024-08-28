Free entry to Women's CPL final on August 29

Deandra Dottin of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a boundary during the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League match vs Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 23 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. - Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have opened the gates to supporters for the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) final on August 29 against Barbados Royals, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

On August 28, TKR announced that there will be free entry to the final, which bowls off at 3pm. The match promises to be a cracker with Barbados, the defending champions, captained by global star Hayley Matthews, taking on the 2022 winners, led by the energetic Deandra "World Boss" Dottin.

TKR booked their place in the WCPL final on August 27 with a nervy four-wicket victory against the Royals, who had already secured their spot in the title match. It was the first loss of the tournament for the champs who finished with six points (three wins, one loss). TKR had four points (two wins, two defeats) while Guyana Amazon Warriors ended with two points (one win, three losses).

Dottin called for full support from the TKR fans.

She said, "We're ready to give it our all in the final. Your support means the world to us and we thank those who have been out supporting us at the last games.

"The energy of TKR fans is unmatched so we invite everyone to come out and cheer us on tomorrow. Let's do this together. We need your support to bring home the trophy."

In a media release, CPL said, "This initiative gives the chance for families to come to watch the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals compete for the trophy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at no cost."

Fans wanting to attend the game must log on to www.cplt20.com or https://tickets.windiescricket.com/content or visit the box office at Brian Lara Cricket Academy to secure their free tickets. Those who had already purchased a ticket for the final will be entitled to a refund.

CPL CEO Pete Russell said, “We are very grateful to the Knight Riders for agreeing to open the doors of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for all fans. It is so important that the next generation of cricket fans get to watch their heroes in action, and we hope that future CPL and WCPL winners will be there watching the game. The tournament this year has been outstanding and we are expecting the final to be just as exciting.”