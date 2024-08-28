Exciting patriotic period

African Emancipation Day celebrations at Store Bay, Crown Point, on August 1. Photo courtesy Visual Styles -

THE EDITOR: The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago views August and September as our quite-rightly designated "patriot period" with tremendous excitement. This year is even more qualified for us to be in a celebratory and appreciative mood.

We started with the African Emancipation Day observation and holiday, remembering that we pioneered the holiday.

As we proceed to Independence Day on Saturday, we have the official declaration of the steelpan as our national musical instrument and celebrated World Steelband Day, as declared by the United Nations, on August 11.

Additionally, we can be proud of our well-deserved concept of the "panyard model." As we see it, that model is not to be confined to the panyard but is to be adopted, practised and motivate citizens to pursue excellence, eradicating mediocrity and insisting on only the best. That is our interpretation of the panyard model – not confined but used at every turn.

We also had the Paris Olympics, another example of achievement of excellence. We recall our first Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford overcoming tremendous odds and obstacles. In his words, "I train in the cane."

Both the Olympics and panyard model call for the practice of our watchwords, Discipline, Production and Tolerance, while adhering to our motto. Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.

We have another opportunity to assess our great country as we observe our sovereignty with Republic Day on September 24, also the day when national awards are presented.

As the organisation prepares to mark Independence Day, we recall the lyrics of our Independence Calypso Monarch, Lord Brynner, "Let we put our heads together and live like one family."

Happy patriotic period 2024, TT.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL

director

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary