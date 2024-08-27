Teenager shot in Lambeau dies at hospital

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. - File photo

A teenager who was hospitalised after being shot in Lambeau, Tobago, just over a week ago has died.

Lennox Eastman, 19, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on August 27.

He is Tobago’s 21st murder victim for 2024.

Eastman, of Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest at Browne’s Lane early on August 15.

Police took him to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.