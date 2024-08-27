Systematic approach to road repairs, WASA

In this file photo, WASA workers excavate part of the road during emergency repairs to a broken pipeline near Valsayn in March. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: The frequent and haphazard practices of WASA regarding repairs after digging up roads have become a pressing concern for many communities.

After excavating a road to address water issues, the agency often fills the hole with dirt and leaves, neglecting to complete necessary tasks such as rolling the dirt and properly resurfacing the area with cement mix.

This incomplete work not only creates an unsightly and hazardous environment, but also poses significant risks to motorists and pedestrians.

The lack of a systematic approach to road restoration raises questions about accountability and efficiency within WASA. Proper resurfacing is essential not only for public safety, but also for maintaining the integrity of roads. Without adequate repairs, the roads can deteriorate further, leading to potholes and uneven surfaces that exacerbate wear and tear on vehicles and contribute to traffic accidents.

To address this issue, there needs to be a structured protocol within WASA for road restoration that includes clear timelines and standards for repairs. Implementing regular inspections and requiring contractors to meet specific quality criteria could ensure that streets are returned to safe and usable conditions.

Community engagement and oversight can also play a vital role in holding WASA accountable. By advocating for better practices and transparency, residents can push for a more reliable and responsible approach to road repairs that prioritises the safety and well-being of all road users.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail