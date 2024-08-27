Move to bring Calypso Rose home for carnival

Linda “Calypso Rose” McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis may be attending this year's carnival in Tobago. -

DISCUSSIONS are taking place for calypso legend Linda “Calypso Rose” McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis to attend the upcoming Tobago carnival, Tashia Burris, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, has said.

Burris confirmed this after Newsday had a phone interview with one of Calypso Rose’s personal care assistants, Derek Parsons.

On August 19, Calypso Rose received an award from non-profit organisation Tobago Empowerment and Alliance Mission (TEAM) as part of its annual Tobago Day event. It was presented to her by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in Brooklyn, New York.

In a video shared on social media, Augustine told Rose, “This says that the Tobago Empowerment and Alliance Mission Incorporated presents the Living Legend Award to Linda McCartha Sandy-Lewis for globally promoting and showcasing Tobago through your extensive contributions for culture, calypso and soca.”

Augustine then told her, “This is just the start of the thing.”

Parsons told Newsday plans were developing for Calypso Rose to be present at Tobago’s 2024 carnival.

Burris said, “There is a conversation that should have started when the Chief Secretary met the delegation for Tobago Day this year. I know he visited with her. I have not had the opportunity to speak with him to find out the outcomes of those discussions.

“Definitely we will be happy to welcome Calypso Rose to Tobago. As we know, last year, for our Tobago carnival celebrations, we had an entire carnival theatrical production put on called Queen of the Road which really speaks to the story of Calypso Rose, which was done by the Tobago Performing Arts Company and it was showcased in Tobago to wild acclaim.

“Part of us putting that on last year was that we hoped she would have been able to visit.

"However, that was not possible. So definitely, while she is still alive and with us, we would love to welcome her to Tobago this year.”

Burris said she had to get an update from Augustine on how far the discussions had gone.

Once Calypso Rose is in good health and able to travel, the assembly would be interested in welcoming her to the 2024 Tobago carnival, Burris said.

She said that the Augustine administration has ideas on how it can further honour living icons, especially in the cultural and creative communities.

“People like Lord Nelson, the Mighty Shadow, all of these people, their names come up frequently and we continue to ask ourselves, ‘What more can we do to continue to keep their legacies alive?’”

She said that should have been part of the conversation Augustine had with Calypso Rose, and once the assembly gets the update, there is an opportunity for it to commemorate all that she has done as an ambassador for the island.

The legendary calypsonian has had more than 60 years in the business and in 2019, when she performed at Coachella, she was then its oldest performer.