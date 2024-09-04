Storms brewing over Store Bay Beach Facility

Visitors board the Coral Princess Tours, to head out to the Nylon Pool and Buccoo Reef from Store Bay. -

STORMS are brewing over Store Bay as stakeholders and politicians express serious concerns over redevelopment plans by the Tobago House of Assembly for the popular beach facility.

An initial design for what will become the "Store Bay Beach Club" proposes two swimming pools, a roadside bar and food court, a jetty, and a beach bar and restaurant.

Over the weekend, the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation denied online rumours that it had evicted tenants from the facility, saying that while upgrade of the popular Tobago spot was "long overdue," nothing was set in stone.

In a media release on September 1, the division said plans are still in the consultation phase and denied that any procurement process has started.

At a PDP press conference on September 2 at the facility, some vendors, despite attending meetings hosted by the division about the redevelopment, said proper consultation was lacking.

Weighing in on the issue, marine conservationist Anjani Ganase said the environment may be negatively affected by the project. Ganase, a columnist with the Tobago Newsday newspaper, has written extensively on coral bleaching and other issues that impact the health of reefs in Tobago.

She told Newsday on September 3, "Basically, more development along the coast will always put more stress on the already sensitive marine space (the beach health and neighbouring reefs), which is what most people come to enjoy."

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said the THA "continues to play Tobagonians for fools,” as he also claimed stakeholders were not consulted.

Morris said he was told that the project is expected to begin this month.

"Who did they consult? Where has the consultation for this project been and how much would this project cost? Nobody seems to know, yet it is being 'advertised' as a project to start in September, so I am quite concerned.”

He said he was only made aware of the redevelopment plans following the press release from the division.

“We saw a render of an upgrade which includes a clubhouse and I recalled when questions were being asked, the deputy chief secretary responded under a social media Facebook post by indicating that they, as the THA, do not even know if they can finance this development on their own.”

He said therefore the next reasonable question is: if not the THA, then who is going to pay?

“We only found out that perhaps the process or the identified developer is someone considered to be a 'one per center,' and this is the same administration that has been for some time saying that they are going to promote Tobago for Tobagonians.”

Describing it as “very anti-Tobagonian,” he said this continues to be the trend of the administration as he noted that the majority of the major contracts given out on the island have gone to contractors outside of Tobago.

“This administration continues to operate in secrecy; there continues to be a lack of transparency and accountability and even when you ask the questions, we cannot get the answers.”

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) says Tobagonians deserve to know the true scope of the project, including its environmental impact and how it aligns with the needs of the community.

At a news conference at the IDA’s headquarters in Scarborough on September 3, the party’s PRO Kay Trotman called on the THA to provide “immediate and full transparency” about the redevelopment, including the developers.

She said the lack of information raises serious concerns about the intentions and the project’s potential impact on communities.

“Why was there no meaningful consultation with the affected vendors and the wider Tobago community?” Trotman asked. “The THA must involve all stakeholders to ensure that any development benefits everyone and not just a privileged few.”

While she acknowledged the THA has met with tenants on two occasions to discuss the project, Trotman said, “The process has only deepened our concerns.

“The proposal has been met with troubling concern, to say the least, not because the vendors are opposed to progress but because of the exclusionary process employed by the THA.

“The vendors, who have been the lifeblood of Store Bay for generations, were not given a voice in the conceptualisation of this development. They were not asked for their input. Instead, it appears the project was decided upon behind closed doors without their consent and involvement.

“In fact, many vendors find the very name Store Bay Beach Club troubling, as it evokes images of an exclusive luxury development that could alienate locals and increase costs for vendors and visitors alike.”

Trotman said the vendors are not opposed to development and understand the need to enhance Tobago’s tourism product.

“However, they strongly oppose the THA’s approach, a process that has ignored their voices, disregarded their livelihoods and imposed decisions without adequate consultation.”

The IDA, she said, has learnt there are plans to relocate the vendors to an area next to the facility later this month to facilitate the start of the project.

“Yet there are no visible signs of preparation for this, and many vendors remain unclear about the details of the project even after two meetings with the THA.

“This lack of clarity and transparency only adds to the anxiety and frustration of those whose livelihoods are at stake, a situation that is indeed troubling and unacceptable.”

Trotman regarded the situation as an “assault on Tobago’s tourism product,” saying it reflects what the party considers the THA’s “pattern of hasty and poorly-conceived decision-making.”

She claimed it is the same pattern that led to the recent, abrupt displacement of vendors along Swallows Beach.

Trotman said the THA’s action highlights the need for constitutional reform which gives communities the right and power to prioritise projects.