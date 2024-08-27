Janae De Gannes starts World Under-20 Champs campaign in long jump

FILE PHOTO: Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Janae De Gannes. - Angelo Marcelle

Carifta long jump gold medallist and Under-20 girls' record breaker Janae De Gannes will begin Trinidad and Tobago's campaign at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru when she contests the qualifying round of the women's long jump competition from 10.15 am (TT time) on August 27.

De Gannes, 17, broke the girls' Carifta Under-20 long jump record in Grenada earlier this year when she recorded a 6.50-metre jump to clinch one of TT's four gold medals at the 2024 edition of the games.

The Tobagonian athlete will be the first jumper in the first of two qualifying groups in Lima. De Gannes' 6.50m mark is tied for the fourth-best among all competitors, and she will fancy her chances to advance to the final.

The 12 best jumpers in qualifying will advance to the final – or athletes who achieve the automatic 6.40m qualifying mark.

USA's Sophia Beckmon, 19, will go into qualification as the premier jumper, having achieved a US Under-20 record mark of 6.86m back in May.

TT will have a 17-member team at the August 27-31 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, including 2024 Carifta gold medallists Che Wickham, Dylan Woodruffe and brothers Hakeem and Kadeem Chinapoo.

The 18-year-old Wickham will contest heat four of the men's 100m event from 12.18 pm on August 27.

Team:

Dorian Charles 400m hurdles, 4x400m; Hakeem Chinapoo - 4x100m; Kadeem Chinapoo - 4x100m; Jaden Clement - 400m, 4x400m; Deshaun Cole - 4x400m; Janae De Gannes - long jump, 4x100m; Kenniyah Guischard - 4x100m; Alexxe Henry - 4x100m; Lebron James - javelin; Akira Malaver - 4x100m; Jenna-Marie Thomas - 400m hurdles, 4x100m; Joshua Perry - 4x400m; Trevaughn Stewart - 4x100m; Kyrell Thomas - 400m, 4x400m; Cheyne West - 400m hurdles, 4x400m; Che Wickham - 100, 4x100m; Dylan Woodruffe - 4x100m.

Officials:

Michelle Stoute - manager; Wendell Williams - head coach; Hydiane Harper-Simmons - coach; Ian Morris - coach; Arlon Morrison - coach; Kelvin Nancoo - coach; Dennora George - physio; Anthony Walcott - physio.