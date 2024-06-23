Trinidad and Tobago U-19 women's cricketers face Barbados, Windwards in preparation series

Kdjazz Mitchell. -

Trinidad and Tobago's under-19 women cricketers will battle Barbados and Windward Islands in a tri-series which bowls off June 24 at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

The series, which runs until June 29, is being held to prepare the teams for the CWI Rising Stars Women's U19 Women Championship, which will also be held in TT, from July 12-14.

The TT team will be led by Samara Ramnath with Kdjazz Mitchell deputising. Former national wicketkeeper Gibran Mohammed is the coach.

The series opens with TT against Barbados at 2pm in a day/night fixture. They meet again at 10am the following day.

TT will tackle the Windwards on June 27 at 2 pm and face Barbados for a third time on June 28 at 10am.

Windwards will play Barbados on June 29 at 10 am.

TT squad: Samara Ramnath (captain), Kdjazz Mitchell (vice-captain), Kenika Cassar. Deliannys Espinoza, Brianna Harricharan, Zakiyah Harrilal, Kirah Manpaul, Zaheera Mohit, Sameera Naidoo, Kristina Naipaul, Jessica O'Rosco, Tumika Phagoo, Amrita Ramtahal, Katrina Ruben.