Golden Keshorn Walcott continues push towards Paris Games

TT's Keshorn Walcott. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago javelin star Keshorn Walcott continued his march on the comeback trail when he bagged a first-place finish at the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 22 with a season's best throw of 84.89 metres.

In a field which included former World Champions Julius Yego and Grenadian phenom Anderson Peters, Walcott ascended to the top of the seven-man field with the 84.89-mark on his second attempt after fouling on his first throw. Walcott also fouled on his third effort, and he subsequently passed on his other attempts as no other athlete could match the mark from his second throw.

Peters, who copped World Championship gold in the javelin event in 2019 and 2022, opened up the Kuortane event with a throw of 80.32m and his best throw of 82.90m came in his fourth attempt. Peters's best throw was good enough for second place.

Latvia's Gatis Cakss threw a distance of 81.81m on his second attempt to grab third spot.

Eemil Porvari just missed out on a podium spot in front of his home crowd, as his first-round throw of 80.78m placed him fourth.

Kenya's Yego, who won World Championship gold in 2015, to go along with a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, placed fifth with a 79.83m throw.

Ten months after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury at the World Athletics Championship in Hungary, Walcott was pleased to be putting the building blocks together as he looks toward the Paris 2024 Games, which would be his fourth Olympic appearance.

"84.89m for a new Sb (season's best) and the win here at the Kuortane Games today," Walcott said via Instagram on June 22. "Little by little, we will continue to push. #javelin #roadtoparis2024."