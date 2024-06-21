Wonderful stories on Father's Day
THE EDITOR: I write to express my sincere appreciation for the wonderful stories featured in the Sunday Newsday of June 16, Father's Day. The insightful and thought-provoking content provided a much-needed perspective on fatherhood:
1. “Stay at home dad – Maurice David makes it work" – is inspiring.
2. “Manners my father taught me.”
3. "Why protecting fathers’ mental health is so important."
Those stories were not only heart-warming tributes to fathers, but also a source of hope and encouragement for many men in TT.
I truly believe they will resonate with a wide audience and spark important conversations about fatherhood in our society.
I sincerely hope that a large number of people will get a copy of the June 16 Sunday Newsday and take the time to read those stories.
CAROLINE WILLIAMS
via e-mail
