WI Academy put up fight, but Emerging Ireland eye 4-day win

Allrounder Kadeem Alleyne takes a catch during CPL action for Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2023 season. Photo courtesy TKR -

WEST Indies Academy allrounder Kadeem Alleyne and pacer Johann Layne put in impressive performances on the third day of the four-day match against the Emerging Ireland team as they kept the visitors alive at The Green, Comber, Northern Ireland on June 20.

Heading into Friday’s final day, the Windies Academy were placed on 193 for six in their second innings – still 151 runs away from landing their first victory on tour. The Irish team need just four wickets to claim victory, though, as they aim to continue their streak after getting a commanding 3-0 win in the preceding One-day series.

Emerging Ireland made 283 in their first innings, before bowling out the Windies Academy for 214 inside 50 overs to assume a 69-run lead. The Irish then took a 134-run lead into the third day after closing day two on 65 for two.

After bagging figures of four for 84 in the first innings, the lanky Layne went to work on day three as he wrecked to the top and middle-order to finish with the impressive figures of five for 39 from his 13 overs.

At one stage, the hosts were reeling at 95 for five as the West Indies Academy threatened to take the upper hand in the contest. Cade Carmichael (92) and Gavin Hoey (37) got stuck in as they put on 88 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter was dismissed by Onaje Amory (two for 88).

Carmichael struck eight fours and two sixes in his innings as he flirted with a century, but he was undone by the Barbadian Layne who also got the scalp of tailender Matthew Foster to seal his five-for as the Irish closed their innings on 274 for nine.

Set 344 for victory, the West Indies Academy went into One-day mode as they scored at a rapid clip and put on a 151-run stand before the fall of the first wicket in the 27th over. Ackeem Auguste got to 47 before falling via the bizarre hit-wicket route, with a belligerent Alleyne (93 from 84 balls) being dismissed in the next over as the visitors slipped to 158 for two. Alleyne hit nine fours and four sixes in his knock.

The fall of the openers led to a freefall of wickets, as the WI Academy lost four wickets in quick succession, with Liam McCarthy (three for 24) doing heavy damage.

Nyeem Young (seven) and Joshua Bishop (five) took the regional team to the close of play without any further loss.

Summarised Scores:

EMERGING IRELAND: 283 (Chris de Freitas 88, Morgan Topping 45 not out; Johann Layne 4/84, Nyeem Young 3/73 & 274/9 (Cade Carmichael 92, Stephen Doheny 41; J Layne 5/39, Onaje Amory 2/88) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY: 214 (N Young 48 not out, Kadeem Alleyne 47; Tom Mayes 4/61, Liam McCarthy 3/62 & 193/6 (K Alleyne 93, Ackeem Auguste 47; L McCarthy 3/24, Gavin Hoey 2/57).