Muaythai Association, WAKO TT host youth development programme

Sameer Aziz, right, and Liam Ramoutar battle at the Junior Jabs Kickboxing competition at Evolution Fitness. - File photo by Venessa Mohammed

The Trinbago Muaythai Association and the World Association Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) TT are working together on a youth development programme that aims to build the skills of young athletes and showcase their talents on the world stage.

“It will provide them with the necessary training, coaching, and competitive opportunities to excel in their chosen combat sports,” the Trinbago Muaythai Association said in a release.

Both organisations have been collaborating since before the covid19 pandemic to support the development of young athletes.

The programme aims to instil essential traits such as strong character, discipline, and resilience; key to success in any field, particularly combat sports.

This collaboration promises to be a “game-changer” in youth combat sports in TT.

With their collective efforts, they are determined to create a generation of skilled, disciplined, and confident young fighters who can represent TT on the global stage with pride and honour.