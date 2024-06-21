Kyle Mayers replaces injured Brandon King for T20 World Cup

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers -

The event technical committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has approved Bajan batsman Kyle Mayers as a replacement for Jamaican Brandon King in the West Indies squad.

The left-handed Mayers, who has played 37 T20Is, was named as a replacement after King was ruled out due to a side strain. King got injured while batting in the West Indies's first Super Eight match against England on June 19.

Mayers is expected to join the squad on June 22 ahead of their final Super Eight match on June 23.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC GM Cricket), Chris Tetley (ICC head of events), Johnny Grave (CEO Cricket West Indies) and Kass Naidoo (independent representative).