Two-time champs Windies knocked out of T20 World Cup

West Indies' Rovman Powell reacts after he was stumped by South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 23, 2024. - AP PHOTO

CO-HOSTS West Indies were knocked out from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty/20 World Cup at 1 am on June 24 after falling to an agonising three-wicket loss to South Africa in a rain-affected game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.

After England's thumping win over the US on June 23, the match between the Windies and the Proteas was a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner progressing from the Super Eight phase to the semifinals.

Batting first, West Indies struggled for long stretches with the bat and mustered 135 for eight. Roston Chase was the standout player for West Indies with bat and ball and top-scored with 52 from 42 balls.

Kyle Mayers, a replacement in the 15-man Windies squad for the injured Brandon King, came in for the under-fire Johnson Charles atop the order. Mayers made 35 off 34 balls as he shared in an 81-run partnership with Chase after the early dismissals of Shai Hope (golden duck) and Windies' leading scorer in the tournament, Nicholas Pooran (one).

With 12 overs of spin from Keshav Maharaj (one for 24), Man of the Match Tabraiz Shamsi (three for 27) and skipper Aiden Markram (one for 28), who seemingly caught West Indies off guard by sharing the new ball in the power play, the Proteas put a stranglehold on the hosts and stalled their innings with 57 dot balls.

Defending a low target, the Windies needed to be near-perfect in the field, and they got a great boost when Andre Russell (two for 19) got a double strike of Quinton de Kock (12) and Reeza Hendricks (golden duck) in the second over.

After the second over, an hour-long rain delay added to the suspense, as the Proteas' target was reduced to 123 in 17 overs via the DLS method.

With stellar performances from Russell, Chase (three for 12) and homeboy Alzarri Joseph (two for 25), the Windies fought tooth and nail to stay alive in the tournament.

A game-turning moment arguably came in the seventh over, as Heinrich Klaasen (22 off ten balls) hit a six and three boundaries off Gudakesh Motie in an over that cost the West Indies 20 runs.

Still, the West Indies stayed in the hunt as Chase got a wicket in each of his three overs as South Africa slid to 110 for seven after 15.2 overs when Maharaj was caught on the boundary by Joseph. South Africa needed 13 runs off the last ten balls at that stage.

In the last ball of his spell, Chase was drilled to the cover boundary by Kagiso Rabada to leave the Proteas needing just five in the last over.

Seamer Obed McCoy, who conceded nine runs in his first over, was entrusted to bowl the last over by skipper Rovman Powell.

All hopes for Windies fans in Antigua and around the world were quickly dashed, though, as Marco Jansen (21 not out off 14 balls) held his nerve to hammer McCoy over long-on for six to take South Africa to 124 for seven with five balls to spare.

The Proteas top group II of the Super Eight phase with a perfect six points and keep their unbeaten run in the tourney alive.

West Indies finish the group third on two points and will have to wait for another occasion to try and lift a third T20 World Cup title.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES — 135/8 (Roston Chase 52, Kyle Mayers 35, Andre Russell 15; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/27, Kagiso Rabada 1/11) vs SOUTH AFRICA — 124/7 from 16.1 overs (Tristan Stubbs 29, Heinrich Klaasen 22, Marco Jansen 21 not out; R Chase 3/12, A Russell 2/19). South Africa won by three wickets via DLS Method.