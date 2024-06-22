Windies thump USA, keep World Cup dream alive

West Indies players celebrate a wicket against USA at Kensington Oval, Barbados on June 21. - Photo courtesy CWI

WEST Indies kept their chances alive of advancing to the semifinals of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup with a resounding nine-wicket win over the US in the Super Eight phase at Kensington Oval, Barbados on June 21.

The victory boosted the net run rate of the West Indies and therefore the regional team will only need a win over South Africa on June 23 to qualify for the semifinals. That match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua from 8.30 pm.

US, batting first, were restricted to 128 all out in 19.5 overs. Off-spinner Roston Chase was the chief destroyer for West Indies with 3/19 in four overs.

Fast bowlers Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph grabbed 3/31 and 2/31 respectively. Opener Andries Gous was the top scorer for the Americans with 29 off 16 balls.

In response, West Indies showed intent from ball one knowing net run rate may be an important factor in determining who eventually qualifies from group two of the Super Eight.

Shai Hope, replacing the injured Brandon King, stole the spotlight with 82 not out off 39 deliveries (four fours and eight sixes) to steer West Indies to 130/1 in 10.5 overs.

Nicholas Pooran ended unbeaten on 27 off 12 balls.

Summarised Scores:

US 128 (19.5 overs) (Andries Gous 29; Roston Chase 3/19, Andre Russell 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/31) vs WEST INDIES 130/1 (10.5 overs) (Shai Hope 82 not out, Nicholas Pooran 27 not out). West Indies won by nine wickets.