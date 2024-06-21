Cox Coaching School extend NLCL U15 Cup win streak

Cox Coaching School's Dennis Cox speaks to his players during a Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) Under-15 Community Cup match. - Photo courtesy NLCL

Cox Coaching School continued their perfect record in the 2024 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-15 community cup when they stormed to a 4-1 win over HVC FC at Lumsden recreation ground, Gasparillo on June 16 to get a seventh consecutive win.

With the win, Cox Coaching School (21 points) opened up a whopping 11-point lead over the second-placed Union Hall United (ten points) in group B. The table-topping Cox Coaching School did their damage early against HVC as both Donovan Drayton and Christen Gosine netted inside the first 15 minutes.

HVC momentarily cut the deficit with a 33rd-minute penalty from Dhrien Tiwarie, but a quick double from Mikhail Clement gave Cox Coaching School the facile win.

Union Hall got a comfortable win of their own as they hammered Gasparillo Youths by a 5-0 margin, with four different players getting their names on the scoresheet in Gasparillo.

At the Diego Martin Sporing Complex on June 15, defending champions Ginga FC (13 points) moved to the group A summit after getting a convincing 7-1 win over Creek SCC.

Antuan Louison proved to be a handful for Creek, and he scored two goals in both halves to finish with a beaver-trick. Attacker Elijah Diaz also chipped in nicely with a brace.

In the first game of the Diego Martin double-header, Pro Series (13 points) got a big scalp when they defeated last year's losing finalists Trendsetter Hawks 3-1.

Alejandro Harper opened the scoring for Pro Series from the spot in the 29th minute, with Trendsetter equalising through Gabriel Britto in the 38th minute.

Pro Series got goals from Ezekiel Bernard and Jasai Theophilus in the second half to grab all three points.

Ginga (+11) lead the group on goal difference, with Pro Series' goal differential standing at +7. City FC are third on nine points, with Trendsetter fourth on eight points.