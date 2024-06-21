Congrats to new PNM councillor Granthume

PNM candidate for Legua/Indian Walk Autly Granthume is lifted by supporters as he celebrates the results of the local government by-election at his office in Princes Town on Monday night. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Congratulations are due to Autly Granthume, the newly elected councillor for Lengua/Indian Walk, representing the PNM. This election outcome is a poignant reflection of the unwavering trust and confidence bestowed upon Granthume's leadership and visionary capacity by the people of Lengua/Indian Walk.

Throughout his spirited campaign, Granthume showcased a profound grasp of the community's desires and apprehensions, unveiling a vivid and comprehensive strategy to tackle them head-on. His adeptness in establishing profound connections with the populace and instilling assurance in his leadership abilities encapsulates the essence of a remarkable leader.

Furthermore, Granthume's eagerness to heed the voices of the people and engage with them on their own terms personify a trait that will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset in his new-found role. By electing Granthume, the residents of Lengua/Indian Walk have secured a formidable and dedicated advocate who will ardently champion their interests.

This triumph marks a momentous stride for the PNM. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to advancing progressive agendas and upholding the rights of the populace, the party is poised, with Granthume at the helm, to build upon its triumphs and steadfastly uphold the causes dear to the residents of Lengua/Indian Walk.

Granthume's endorsement by the PNM speaks volumes about the party's capacity to attract astute and resolute leaders who share its vision for a brighter future and are dedicated to addressing the needs of the community.

ANCILLA ASHLEY

KIRBY-SCOTT

via e-mail