Illness rules Hayley Matthews out of final ODI vs Sri Lanka

West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews (forefront) surveys the field. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

WEST Indies women's team skipper Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of her team's final One-day international (ODI) versus Sri Lanka on June 21 by illness.

Matthews top-scored for the Windies with 38 in the first game of the three-match series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on June 15, but wasn't in the squad for the second ODI on June 18. The Windies lost both matches and have already surrendered the series to the hosts.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) release on June 19 said Matthews "will continue to be monitored by the CWI medical team and will hopefully recover in time for the T20I series. Everyone at CWI wishes her a speedy recovery."

In the first ODI, the Windies lost by six wickets after being bowled out for a modest 195. With the 26-year-old Matthews unavailable for the second match, the West Indies had an almighty struggle with the bat as they were bowled out for just 92 before the hosts strolled to a five-wicket win to clinch the series.

Under stand-in captain Shemaine Campbelle, the Windies will aim to bounce back in the final ODI at the Hambantota venue before taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty/20 series. They will have to do so without the services of the impressive Matthews, though.

Matthews is one of the premier players in the women's game and has scored 2,434 runs in 84 ODI matches at an average of 31.20. Her top two ODI scores of 141 and 140 came versus Pakistan in a 3-0 series win for the West Indies in April. She's currently ranked second among allrounders in the ODI format.

Last year, Matthews was named the International Cricket Council women's T20 international Player of the Year.