Ghanaian energy delegation visits NGC

NGC CEO Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan, left, shares a token of gratitude with NPA CEO Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid during the NPA's visit to NGC's offices in Point Lisas. - Photo courtesy NGC

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) received a visit from Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA) a delegation of senior executives from Ghana's unified petroleum pricing fund management committee came to the group’s offices on June 14.

A media release from NGC said the committee was hosted at its Orinoco House in Point Lisas, as part of a larger engagement with key energy stakeholders in Trinidad and Tobago.

The management committee came for a working visit to gain insight into Trinidad and Tobago's energy industry. The delegation sought to learn from the successes of Trinidad and Tobago’s downstream sector while studying its regulatory framework.

The NPA is the regulatory body for the downstream petroleum industry in Ghana. It is tasked with ensuring the industry remains profitable while consumers get value for money. The pricing management committee ensures petroleum products are transported through Ghana in a manner that is cheap and simple.

The NPA was led by CEO Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid and included the deputy ambassador of Ghana to Trinidad and Tobago, Marcel Domayele.

They were hosted by NGC group chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan, acting president Edmund Subryan, senior policy and international relations officer at the Energy Ministry Winston O’Young and foreign service officer for Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific

division for Caricom Z Isis Lessey-Perreira.

NGC’s team shared presentations on its operations, its role as a major player in the local energy sector and the connections made between the group and the downstream sector.

Khan said the visit allowed NGC to share its knowledge and demonstrate its leadership and innovation in the local energy sector.

“The exchange of ideas, learnings and best practices underscores our commitment to exploring points of collaboration on a global scale in pursuit of progressing and building a sustainable energy future here at home,” Khan said.