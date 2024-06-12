VAR vital for other World Cup qualifiers

TT's Reon Moore runs with ball during the World Cup qualifier against Grenada on June 5, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

THE EDITOR: TT kicked off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on June 5 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain.

I attended the game, which ended 2-2. TT had to come from two goals down to salvage a draw. For most of the first half Grenada was in total control.

If TT has to go all the way to the finals, it has a lot of work to do.

I want to briefly comment on the penalty that was awarded to Grenada in the 28th minute by the Mexican referee that was converted to give Grenada a one-nil advantage.

To the best of my knowledge, a penalty kick for handball should be awarded only when a player's hand deliberately comes in contact with the ball inside the penalty area, not accidentally.

On the replay, it appeared to me that the handball was accidental and not intentional. We were "robbed" of three precious points. We should have come away 2-1 winners.

When teams are vying for a place in the World Cup finals, which is held every four years, the refereeing ought to be of the highest standard

VAR (video assistant referee) should have been available for this and the other games. Why not use the technology?

With the use of VAR, referees would be in a position to make correct decisions.

For future qualifying games, I would like to see the introduction of VAR.

To the Soca Warriors, all the best to you on your journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which would be jointly hosted by the Concacaf nations of the US, Canada and Mexico.

RICKIE ELDER

Piarco