Health Ministry: Docetaxel injections recalled

Graphic sourced from the Health Ministry's Facebook page.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a voluntary recall for two lots of Docetaxel injections, USP through its Chemistry, Drug and Food Division.

Docetaxel Injection, USP is indicated for the treatment of patients with certain types of cancer.

In a release on June 6, the ministry says the recall was issued by international distributor Sagent Pharmaceuticals owing to the potential presence of particulate matter from the stopper in the drug product.

While the recalled products are not registered for use in Trinidad and Tobago, out of an abundance of caution, the ministry advise anyone who has these products to discontinue using them immediately and to return them to the place of purchase where possible.

The ministry said it would monitor the situation and advise the public as necessary.

For additional information, contact the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division by e-mail at cfdd@health.gov.tt or phone at 217-4664 ext 13101.