Iwer releases Soca Prison trailer on social media

Kees Dieffenthaller, left, and Iwer George party on Carnival Tuesday in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

Soca Monarch and Road March champion Neil "Iwer" George is set to launch the trailer of his first movie, Soca Prison, today on social media.

Speaking to Newsday in a phone interview George said he has been working on the movie throughout 2019. He said the movie has a very interesting plot that would grab the attention of the youths.

Not wanting to give away too much the “Water Lord” said he hopes to launch the movie in June while all eyes are on social media because of the novel coronavirus – covid19.

Asked what he was doing over the one month since Carnival ended George said, “Like everyone else I am in lockdown.

“Usually I would have been travelling every weekend to do a show but this here is serious. Life is worth more than anything else. Look how long I suffer to win a Road March and this happen.

“I want my fans to know I have life and I will win again. I am appealing to all my fans to listen to the authorities and practise social distancing. The faster we comply the faster things will get back to normal.

“I don’t want them to worry, tell them I will build back a stage and mash it down again just for them,” ended George.

Look out for the Soca Prison on social media today.