Stalin’s legacy concert at SAPA

Kevan Calliste -

A stellar cast of local and regional artistes will meet on October 4 to pay homage to the late legend Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin, with a wide spectrum of Caribbean music.

Musicians and singers on whom Stalin left an indelible impression as mentor, teacher and friend, have all consented to perform in what is slated to be an unforgettable evening, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

Headlining the Echoes of the Black Stalin legacy concert are Calypso Monarch Machel Montano, the timeless Brother Valentino, Baron, SuperBlue, Johnny King, Iwer George, Bally, Ronnie McIntosh, Ras Kommanda, Gypsy, Karene Asche, Devon Seales, Chuck Gordon, father and son Duane O’Connor and Ta’Zayah O’Connor, Terri Lyons, Rondell Donowa, and 3canal.

Stalin’s grandson Kevan Calliste, who is keeping his legacy alive, will also be among the cast.

Pan performances will come from from Len “Boogsie” Sharp and national award recipient Duvone Stewart. Panasonic Connection which is led by Kevan, will also make an appearance.

Coming from the region to celebrate the prolific songwriter, singer and cultural icon, will be Ras Iley and Mighty Gabby –both from Barbados, as well as Ajamu from Grenada.

Tributes will be paid to the late Denyse Plummer and Roy Cape who were influenced and were very influential in Stalin’s life. Cape’s Kaiso All Stars Band, considered one of the best calypso bands, will back up the singers on the show.

It is anticipated the artistes will each perform their own interpretation of some of Stalin’s timeless classics such as Caribbean Man, Wait Dorothy, Black Man Feeling to Party, while staying true to his music and legacy.

While aspiring to continue his grandfather’s legacy, Kevan has no intention of filling his shoes in terms of being a replica of his style and music. He said he wants to be true to his own vocal range, style, presentation, while still being able to connect with the audience and remind them he is an offshoot of the Black Man.

Kevan will be performing some of the Black Man’s memorable socio-political classics.

Stalin died on December 28, 2022 after an eight-year battle with a stroke. He was 81. Though ailing, every year for his birthday, September 24, which is also Republic Day, the family celebrated with some form of entertainment.

“We always did something special for his birthday since he got the stroke. Covid19 scaled things done, but we continued to do virtual shows at Wack Radio.

“We always aspired to reach this stage where we could bring artistes together to honour his memory and legacy in a way people would not forget.

“With spaces opening back up and that pandemic behind us, we decided the time was right to do this.

“We have an amazing cast and it promises to be a fantastic show. We will be bringing back the Stalin fire to 'bun dem.' From start to finish it is going to be exciting.”

A few tickets are still available at Wack Radio, Coffee Street, and at Atherley’s by the Park, Cross Crossing.