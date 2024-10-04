Dat's Xtravagant News! goes to San Fernando

A scene from Dat's Xtravagant News! -

RS/RR Productions Theatre is taking its latest comedy, Dat's Xtravagant News! to SAPA, San Fernando, on October 5 and 6.

A media release said, Dat's Xtravagant News! promises a wild rollercoaster of love, truth, and the battle for happiness.

Gwen’s life was picture-perfect – until her engagement party turns into a full-blown disaster. When Michael spills some scandalous secrets about Terrance, everything spirals into chaos. To top it off, Gwen’s old flame Justine reappears, reigniting sparks that could burn the whole wedding down.

The play features performances by Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Nicholas Subero, Saul Ramlal, Natasha Lake, and Meegan Dass.

Dat's Xtravagant News! is directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud-Mason.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on October 5 and 6.30 pm on October 6.

Tickets are available at the SAPA box office from 12 pm-6 pm.

For more info: @RS/RR ProductionsTheatre on Facebook or Instagram