Government shuts TT borders

Dr Keith Rowley -

Trinidad and Tobago will disconnect from the international community for the next 14 days.

He said this would be implemented from midnight Tuesday.

During a press briefing after a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, the Prime Minister made the announcement, and said with the exception of nationals of TT and other key personnel, people will be discouraged from coming to TT.

Dr Rowley acknowledged that this decision would have far-reaching consequences for the national airline, Caribbean Airlines, but maintained that this was necessary.

He said the preservation of health and life in Trinidad and Tobago was priority number one.