Rowley defends overseas travel, reliance on energy

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley greets supporters at the Belmont Community Centre at a post-budget political meeting on October 4. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister delivered a strong critique of the opposition leader's response to the budget, calling her advocacy for the Caribbean Premier League's (CPL) benefits ironic as he claimed her past actions undermined the stadium's development.

During her budget response, Kamla Persad-Bissessar spoke about the advantages of hosting CPL matches and promised to bring the finals back to TT.

"Let’s not forget the disruptions during the stadium's opening night, when protesters blocked the highway and some resorted to vandalism by stuffing jerseys down toilets. Despite this chaos, she positions herself as the biggest supporter of CPL cricket," Dr Rowley said.

Speaking at a post-budget political meeting at the Belmont Community Centre, on October 4, he urged supporters to pay attention during debates: "If you prioritise political agendas over sound governance, remember: you make your bed, you lie in it."

Rowley expressed surprise at the lack of support shown for Persad-Bissessar, noting only six Opposition MPs were present.

"Five of them are facing conduct issues, including one under criminal investigation. The leader herself has a troubling history. It’s alarming to think this is the cabinet waiting in the wings."

He dismissed the opposition's criticism of the September 30 budget, calling it exaggerated, saying he would not be surprised if some turned into sensational news headlines, as TT prefers sensationalism over facts.

Rowley also addressed critiques of his travel budget allocation, saying he travels for public business.

"When I took office in 2015, I was cautious about travel due to pressing issues. However, attending Caricom meetings, Commonwealth summits and UN General Assemblies is crucial for the nation's representation and development."

He also defended his decision to send the Foreign Minister to the UN meeting in New York after undergoing a two-week medical examination in late September.

"This decision allowed me to concentrate on vital discussions at home, including essential negotiations with the National Gas Company."

He said during this time, he was able to secure a $500 million investment from EOG, who were informed that a gas price was imminent.

Rowley reflected on the challenges faced during his tenure after taking office, recalling a severe financial crisis in 2016 when he was abroad on government business.

"The finance minister called to tell me we may not be able to pay public servants at the end of that month. What do you tell them when you can’t pay?"

He recounted an incident under the UNC government when he said a government cheque issued to the Tobago House of Assembly was returned owing to insufficient funds, leaving them unable to pay teachers.

"Governance is not just about words; it’s about the responsible management of resources."

Turning to the economy, Rowley addressed new reports that negatively portray the country's reliance on the energy sector. He said a diversified economy is great, but it must be acknowledged that TT depends on the energy sector.

"Over the past decade, our reliance has been about 75 per cent from this sector, but we are increasingly seeing success in our non-energy sectors as well."

He stressed diversification cannot happen without funding from the energy sector.

"Countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Russia thrive on hydrocarbons. Our policy must focus on maximising earnings from this sector while exploring diversification."

Recognising concerns about climate change, he said some of the loudest voices against hydrocarbons are the very nations that contributed to the problem.

"We will continue to participate in the energy market for as long as it exists."

Rowley defended the budget of Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, calling it a comprehensive report on the government's record.

"Some found it lengthy, but it was necessary."

In her budget response, Persad-Bissessar proposed increasing the minimum wage to $25. Rowley dismissed her proposal as "headline seeking" without considering the potential consequences for small businesses.

"If the minimum wage rises too abruptly, it could lead to job losses or reduced hours for those who rely on these jobs. We must prioritise job retention before considering wage increases."

He recounted the history of minimum wage adjustments, saying the government's is careful in its approach.

"When we came into office, the minimum wage had increased steadily over the years, and we have been mindful of the economic climate when making these decisions."

He also addressed the opposition's call for a 20 per cent increase for public servants, slamming Persad-Bissessar, saying during her time as PM, an era of economic prosperity, her government offered a mere five per cent.

"Today, they criticise our government for similar decisions in a more challenging environment."

Rowley said when he became Prime Minister in 2015, several individuals approached him, requesting he not interfere with the new Greenfield policy established by the previous government.

"You know what a Greenfield policy is? A new company coming in, requiring gas, must get whatever gas is available as priority over demand."

According to him, this policy favours newer, more efficient plants, leaving older ones at a disadvantage and with claims against the National Gas Company (NGC).

“This gas business, like the oil business, is a billion-dollar industry. You don’t want to face claims that could reach billions.”

He challenged anyone from the UNC or associated with the NGC to explain its rationale for the policy.

Rowley recalled negotiating with the Japanese government regarding a contract involving Mitsubishi.

“If we don’t get some concessions on certain clauses, we may have to default on that contract,” he warned.

He said the negotiation was a priority for his government and they successfully secured significant reductions in terms.

He contrasted these challenges with ongoing discussions with BP and Shell, which have brought $17 billion into the country.

“This funding has kept public servants employed and funded essential services, including healthcare and government support for vulnerable citizens.”

Rowley explained one strategy for managing the country's financial situation was to reduce the fuel subsidy from $7 billion to about $1.5 billion.

“When they claim the fuel subsidy is gone, it isn’t: it’s just at a reduced level.”

He said the reduction has enabled the government to allocate resources more effectively across various sectors, ensuring essential services remain operational.

He said his government has not fired a single public servant, despite significant cuts made during challenging economic times.

“The government continues to provide subsidies for water, electricity, fuel, education, and health,” he said.

Addressing the $400 million allocated for his office during the budget, he said it supports infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the new Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital, which will have 540 beds.

He commended Udecott for their efforts, noting the new Ministry of Health building in Queen's Park East, which he said eliminates costly rentals, as the building is now owned by the government.