Cox: Government doing everything to protect most vulnerable

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox. -

SOCIAL Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox says government continues to do all in its power to protect the most vulnerable in society during challenging economic times.

She said this was reflected in measures outlined in the 2024/2025 budget and in an estimated $5.1 billion in expenditure by her ministry to provide a suite of grants to help the poor and vulnerable.

Cox made these statements in her contribution to the budget debate in the House of Representatives on October 4.

She was appalled that the UNC could be opposed to an increase in the minimum wage for public sector workers from $20.50 per to $22.50 per hour.

Cox said, "Increasing the minimum wage for public servants would certainly benefit low income families across TT and this will cause an improved level of financial support and stability. "

She added the UNC offered no suggestions as to how it would fund larger increases in salary to help these workers.

Cox asked, "What does the other side have against the poor and vulnerable in our society?"

She told MPs her ministry is doing all it can to help the poor and vulnerable.

"During fiscal 2024, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services expended over $5.1 billion to provide a suite of grants designed to support the poor and vulnerable."

Cox was confident there were not many other countries that provided this level of support for these people.

She gave some examples of measures funded by this $5.1 billion expenditure.

For fiscal 2024, Cox continued, the ministry provided public assistance grants to 15,654 people at a total cost of $291,227,678.00.

Out of the 15,564, she said 1,587 people were new beneficiaries to this programme.

Cox added that as of September, 14,979 households benefited from food support grants from the ministry at a total cost of $116,388,820.00.

Also in September, Cox said 114,242 people received senior citizens pension.

"We disbursed $4,059,421,287.00."

Cox said the ministry has spent $3,664,582.00 to care for people who have been abandoned in the public hospitals.

But she added, "We are much more than just grants."

Cox highlighted the National Suicide Prevention Crisis Hotline 800-COPE (2673) as an example.

From October 2023- August 2024, she said the hotline received 3,459 calls.

Cox added these callers interacted with "specially-trained personnel who efficiently and confidentially address crisis issues related to suicidal ideations and other critical issues faced by citizens."

Later in the sitting, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit described the budget as "the same failed promises wrapped in the same tired rhetoric."

She claimed that she and other opposition MPs have received complaints from constituents of the non-receipt of grants which were mentioned by Cox.

"All 19 (opposition MPs) of us and I know those on the other side face the same problem."

Mohit also claimed there are insufficient services to help disabled people.

She questioned whether the government actually listens to the plight of the people.

Mohit also asked if there were programmes to prevent at risk youths from falling into a life of crime.

"This problem is throughout the country and it needs to be dealt with in a holistic approach."