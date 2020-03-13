Full statement of PM on covid19

Dr Keith Rowley -

Madam Speaker, I have been authorised by the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago to make

the following statement.

Colleagues, fellow citizens, it is in times like these that we define who we are as a people.

We are currently facing two global phenomena that affect us directly and are both largely

outside of our realm of control. The first is the widespread presence and deleterious

effects of COVID 19, commonly known as the Coronavirus. The second is the serious

global disruption in the prices of oil, gas and energy-based products that the international

market places are facing and responding to in ways that are, in many instances,

unprecedented.

COVID 19 first came to the international community’s attention in December 2019 when

word got out of the crippling effects and alarming spread that was taking place in the

Chinese city of Wuhan. The rest of the world looked on as the rapid spread of this virus

took place in China and we watched the Chinese Government’s reaction to contain and

treat the cases that were multiplying at an alarming rate.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago immediately began its monitoring of the virus

and the Ministry of Health, as the appropriate body, kept the Government informed of the

effects and spread of the virus. The Ministry of Health through its relationships with

international bodies, for example, PAHO and WHO, obtained the latest information

available on the virus and continued its active monitoring, advising the Government at

every step of the way.

We in Trinidad and Tobago have always been at the forefront of decision- making with

respect to how we protect our citizens and shores and we were one of the first countries

in the world to take the proactive decision to impose travel restrictions in an effort to

prevent the entry and restrict the spread of this virus. On January 30, 2020 the Cabinet

took the decision to impose travel restrictions on anyone who had been in China for a 14 days period prior to their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago. We imposed the restriction that

any non-national who had been in China for a period of 14 days prior to their arrival in

Trinidad and Tobago would not be permitted entry and any national or resident who fell

into this category would be quarantined until it was clear that they were not affected by

COVID 19. Trinidad and Tobago was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to take

this decision and was one of the first countries in the world to take any such proactive

step to protect its shores and citizens. This and similar or even more drastic responses

are now commonplace and worldwide.

The measures put in place at our international airports and major ports of entry included

the screening of passengers, this again was based on the advice of our medical experts

who we have been taking advice from at all material times. Thermal screening was

implemented as well as a monitoring of passenger manifests by the Regional Security

Services Centre in Barbados, the regional centre set up for these types of matters. As the

virus began to spread out of China and other countries began to be affected in the

following weeks we continued to monitor the situation through the Ministry of Health. At

all times the Ministry of Health was keeping the Office of the Prime Minister and the

Ministry of National Security briefed on the developments around COVID 19.

On February 26, 2020, the Minister of Health and Minister of National Security and

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister met with Ministry of Health officials and

officials from PAHO and CARPHA for scientific and operational updates on the spread of

the virus that was now taking place rapidly in countries outside of China and advice was

received from our health officials about the extending of the travel restrictions to five

other countries, other than China.

On February 27, 2020 the Cabinet took a number of decisions including the adding of Iran,

South Korea, Italy, Singapore and Japan to the list of designated countries that we would

not permit non-nationals or residents entry to Trinidad and Tobago if they had been in

any of these countries for 14 days prior. Again, we were one of the first countries in the

world to take this decision thereby protecting our country for that much longer. The

Cabinet also decided that the additional countries could be added to the designated list by the Minister of Health after his consultation with the Prime Minister and the Minister

of National Security.

We continue to keep monitoring countries and assess and reassess them based on the

declared rate of infection. This type of information has been changing dramatically on a

daily basis as a result of which we may have even now to add more countries such as

Switzerland and Norway to the list of restricted sources, given their reported rates of

infection. Given the freedom of movement within Western Europe this approach may

even become obsolete in the near future.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee was also set up to report to the Minister of Health and the

Minister of National Security to be chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, this committee

drive our preparation for and response to COVID 19, in accordance with WHO guidelines.

The membership of this Committee included, the Ministry of Health officials, Trinidad and

Tobago Police Service, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, ODPM, Ministry of Education,

Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of

Tourism, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Communications, Tobago House of

Assembly, TEMA, Civil Aviation Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Airport Authority of

Trinidad and Tobago, Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, indeed, a whole of

Government response. The Ministry of Labour and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services

were subsequently added to the committee. This committee has been meeting and

driving the country’s preparation and response to the virus.

The Government decided to increase the dedicated hospital resources to respond to the

possibilities associated with the virus reaching us. We immediately began outfitting the

Couva Hospital for treating persons who may become affected. The Caura hospital and

the COSTATT building at the POS General Hospital were also identified for increasing the

areas to treat with COVID 19.

In the meantime, we saw what was happening in the world. The spread of the virus was

having devastating effects on the global economy as China, the second largest economy

in the world had to cut back significantly on its consumption and manufacturing. This

affected amongst other things, oil and gas commodities and their prices. The demand for LNG and Methanol were two directly affected commodities both of which make up the

mainstay of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy industry products, with consequential effects

on our revenue.

The virus was also negatively affecting countries in very fast manners. We saw what

happened to South Korea, Italy, Iran and other countries. We also observed what

happened to a number of cruise ships around the world and how rapidly the virus spread

and the fatalities to the older people contracting the virus and some of the more

vulnerable.

The Government continued to take decision to protect us in Trinidad and Tobago. The

Ministers of Health and National Security during the period of time, turned away at least

two cruises ships from coming to Trinidad because there was evidence to suggest that

persons on board were not well.

In the rest of the world we continued to see the spread of the virus, countries in Europe

began to report increasing affected persons, in the United Kingdom, Germany, France,

Spain, and other European countries. Canada, the United States of America, South

American countries were being affected and it meant that the virus was getting closer to

home.

Our preparations continued here in Trinidad and Tobago and we also provided assistance

for testing via CARPHA, using our resources to get the samples to CARPHA for other

CARICOM countries.

At the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Barbados COVID 19 and its effects was

an agenda item and we discussed it as a region. We have significant business with many

of the affected countries. We have many direct daily flights to the United States, Canada

and even daily flights to the United Kingdom. We have direct flights to one of the largest

hubs in Central America, i.e. Panama.

We have seen how different countries have reacted and taken different steps and the

criticism of some about the lack of action by much bigger countries than us. During my first address to you at a press conference at the beginning of this period of challenge I did

point out to you that what we were facing was not just a health issue but if it plays out as

it portends then there will be very serious economic exposures for Trinidad and Tobago.

Unfortunately, exactly that outcome has now come to pass and the effects are upon us. As

a nation we have no choice but to steel ourselves and step up to the demands of the

situation.

Just this week we have seen the spreading of the virus in the United States and Europe.

We are witnessing the rollercoaster results of the international marketplace and the

reaction of closing massive theme parks, schools, universities; massive flight and cruise

ship cancellations and certain countries declaring states of emergency,: the cancellation

of the National Basketball Association league and other major sporting events. The

Formula One Grand Prix carded for this weekend has been cancelled. The Italian Football

league cancelled. The President of the United States has suspended all flights from

Europe, save for the UK, to the United States from midnight tonight for a period of time.

A US Congressional delegation visit that was due to arrive here next Wednesday has been

postponed. These are some of the reactions to the virus that we are seeing worldwide.

This week on my return from Ghana and the UK I announced that after consultation with

the Minister of National Security and me, the Minister of Health was adding Spain, France

and Germany to the list of designated countries with travel restrictions.

We also got news of the virus being confirmed in Jamaica, Guyana, Cuba, Dominican

Republic and St Vincent, all close to home. At least one of these confirmations has passed

through our country and has used our air services at CAL. So for all practical purpose we

have been touched.

Yesterday, the unfortunate inevitable happened and we confirmed our first case of COVID

19 in Trinidad and Tobago, a businessman who travelled to Switzerland and returned to

Trinidad on Monday. Fortunately, he self- isolated and did not leave his house. When he

began to feel ill on Wednesday and contacted public health he and his family were

quarantined.

Our protocols have been operationalized for some time now. We had tested over fifty

cases and this is the first one that tested positive. Contact tracing is taking place. Our

professionals have been and are handling the situation and situations.

At this stage, given our stated objectives the Government will advise that from tomorrow

all schools and Universities and other places of learning would remain closed for one

week in the first instance in order to slow the potential spread of any infection that might

be with us at this time.

Unfortunately there continue to be those in our society who insist on acting irresponsibly

and spreading false information. The Government has at all time acted with full

transparency and will continue to do so and I urge all our people to act responsibly and

not spread false information and attempt to create mischief which could only have the

effect of creating a sense of panic, which would be the worst state to be in as we confront

these challenges.

The Government has advised a number of self -imposed cautionary measures that will

slow down, delay and possibly prevent the spread of the virus. Do not expose yourself

unnecessarily through non-essential mass gathering. Limit your exposure to public

places. Only travel if essential or it is an emergency. Practise good personal hygiene habits

such as more frequent washing of your hands, avoid touching your faces with unwashed

hands, sneeze and cough into tissue and properly dispose of the tissue. Clean and disinfect

frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Be sensible about not exposing frail seniors or people with other health conditions to

respiratory illness. People should stay at home if genuinely suffering from a respiratory

illness. This is not a pass to skylark and evade your responsibility and play smart as an

employee. Promote a workplace culture that supports people staying at home when

genuinely sick. Try and avoid infecting other people at the household and outside of the

home. Managers and business owners should implement realistic sick leave policies. Be

flexible with workplace arrangements.

Allow people to work from home where feasible and act on Public Health

recommendations.

I implore you not to engage in panic buying as this would only create shortages of

materials which should be widely available. Listen carefully to the directives given by

those in authority as we will continue to provide you with all the credible information

that we have and issue guidelines for your safety and benefit.

A number of private schools have closed to sanitise and also as a matter of precaution.

We will continue to monitor the situation which as you know is very fluid.

The Chief Medical Officer and Head of CARPHA, The Ministries of Health and National

Security will continue to present, on a daily basis, information and reports on actual

preparations that have been taking place both operationally and strategically.

The Government has initiated an analysis of the short term economic impact of the

epidemic with recommendations for Government actions and this will be accompanied

by a study on the longer term effects of the COVID 19 on the economy of Trinidad and

Tobago.

In the meantime I urge citizens to be responsible and to act with restraint as we navigate

this period of the changing and the unknown. Your Government will continue to do all

that it can to ensure the wider public safety and protection.

Together we must confront these challenges and together we must act with confidence

that whatever it takes together we will do it and together we will overcome.

Thank you, Madam Speaker.