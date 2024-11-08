Patriotic Front congratulates Trump, Harris

US president-elect Donald Trump. - AP PHOTO

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has extended congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris for their participation in the November 5 US presidential election.

Trump defeated Harris by 295-226 electoral votes. He will be inaugurated as the 47th US president on January 20.

In a statement, the PF said, "We recognise the significance of a democratic process that reflects the will of the people, and we commend both campaigns for their dedication and commitment to service.

"This election is a reminder of the importance of unity, respect, and democratic values as we collectively work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for all."

The PF was confident about continued strong relations between the US and Trinidad and Tobago.

"We support the vision of co-operation, fairness, and mutual respect."

Among those congratulating Trump on his victory and expressing their willingness to work with his incoming administration have also been the Prime Minister, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and National Transformation Alliance political leader Gary Griffith.