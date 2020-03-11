Jamaica announces 2nd coronavirus case

Jamaica's Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced the country's second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, covid19.

The second case is reportedly an employee of the US embassy in Jamaica and staff have been advised to self-quarantine.

Tufton shared the information on social media on Wednesday and said he would provide an update later.

On Tuesday, Tufton confirmed the country's first case, a woman who had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Jamaica is the fifth Caribbean country to report confirmed cases, and the frst English-speaking country in the region to do so.

Tufton described the latest case as "imported."

In Trinidad and Tobago, 42 people have been tested for the virus with negative results.

