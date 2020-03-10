Two in court for Lendore Village murder

TWO men appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday charged with last week Tuesday’s murder of 29-year-old Kevin Francois, of Lendore Village, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Appearing before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan were Alex Boodoo, 27, and Shiva Singh, 29, of Enterprise Village. The magistrate read a charge to both men that on March 3, they murdered Francois.

The charge stemmed from police investigations into the sound of gun shots coming from a house at about 3 pm on that fateful day. Police officers who responded, stormed the house and found Francois inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His hands and feet were tied.

Police officers apprehended two men and a woman.

After reading the charge, Rambachan told Boodoo and Singh that they were not called upon to plead because the charge is of an indictable nature.

Attorney Taradath Singh who represented Boodoo said that he would write to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to urge that a file be compiled at the earliest convenience. It would facilitate an early appointment of a State Attorney to prosecute the case, he added.

Rambachan told the police prosecutor to ensure that all matters that are disclosable, be made available to the defence. Attorney Gobin Harrypersad represented Singh.

The magistrate remanded both men into custody to reappear on April 6.