Slain constable's funeral on November 9

PC Krishna Banahar. -

THE funeral of PC Krishna Banahar will be held on the morning of November 9.

The service at his Silver Stream Trace, Delhi Road, Fyzabad home will begin at 8.30 am before his body is taken to the Shore of Peace for cremation at 11.30 am.

Confirmation came from his father, Sonnylal Banahar, who said the family was grief-stricken and declined an interview.

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland offered condolences to Banahar's family.

"In due course, they will be hearing from me. From all reports, he died a hero."

Acknowledging that no amount of compensation can replace Banahar, the minister added the Protection Services Compensation Board has measures in place for such situations.

“We will be reaching out to the family via the correct channels.”

He spoke to Newsday at a walkabout with police and Defence Force members on High Street in San Fernando on November 8.

Banahar, 25, who was attached to the Siparia CID, was killed during an early-morning anti-crime exercise in St Rose Street, Gonzales, Guapo on November 6. He was shot in the head and several times in his torso and was pronounced dead at the Point Fortin Hospital at 5.20 am.

Also killed was Al Hakim Joseph, 44, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another officer, Cpl Mohammed, was also hospitalised with gunshot wounds stemming from the incident.

Details are still emerging as police investigate the incident. While initial reports said Joseph was among those shooting at police, relatives firmly rejected the claim.

South Western Division Snr Supt Edmund Cumberbatch promised a thorough investigation would be done.

A statement from Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said a Glock pistol was found at the scene and a 35-year-old suspect was in custody and assisting investigators.

Apart from offering condolences to the officer's family, she also called for people to stop protecting criminals.

"While the call is always for the police to do more, and we are always prepared to do all we can, it is clear that this is a societal problem requiring a whole of society response. This incident again highlights the urgent need for us as citizens to act in concert to immediately apprehend the persons responsible and rid our society of the perpetrators of violent crime.

"We cannot continue to protect sons, relatives, neighbours and friends who we know or suspect to be involved in committing violent crime. It does not serve us or our nation well when we seem to co-operate in protecting the few persons bent on disrupting our society and instilling fear in our citizenry. We need to expose the criminals."