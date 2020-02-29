Rum thief to do community service

A MOTHER reported to police that on Carnival Monday her son stole rum, wine and cash.

On Thursday, a magistrate ordered Corey Ferraz to do 100 hours of community service for the crime of larceny. Ferraz had been in police custody since his arrest on Wednesday by PC Boochun of the San Fernando CID. Ferraz, 21, pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court to larceny from the home of his mother, Michele Ogeer. They live in the same house.

After pleading guilty, police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said that Ferraz stole a bottle of Amaretto (alcoholic coffee beverage), bottle of chenette wine, a bottle of Jack Daniels whisky and one bottle of Johnny Walker whisky. He also stole two packs of Fruta juice, two tins of sausage and a tin of sardines.

Seedan said that when Boochun questioned Ferraz, he confessed, “Boss, I stole all them thing from my mother house.” Attorney John Heath pleaded to Conor for leniency, saying that Ferraz attended Presentation College, had eight CXC passes and also a certificate in Animal Health.

His first brush with the law, he said, the young man was simply carried away by the impetuousness of youth and influence of friends. Heath pleaded to the magistrate for a conviction not to be recorded against the accused whose mother was seated in court and whom he said, seem not to want further prosecution of her son. Connor ordered that Ferraz perform 100 hours of community work, saying that it will serve him in good stead. “He must understand that this is a way to clean his record. If he fails to complete the number of hours, he is to return to the court to be sentenced,” Connor said.