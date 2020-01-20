Simon Baptiste, new creative director for Intl Soca Monarch

Simon Baptiste.

Question Mark Entertainment co-founder Simon Baptiste has been appointed creative director of the International Soca Monarch (ISM). Question Mark Entertainment is a full service entertainment firm and Baptiste is the former manager of Kes the Band.

His appointment comes after soca artiste Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez opted out as the competition’s chairman. Asked about the decision to appoint Baptiste, Geoffrey Wharton-Lake, an ISM director said, “We had quite a few names that popped up and we felt when his name popped up, we said why not?”

He added that Baptiste has, over the years, managed quite a few artistes who competed in the Soca Monarch competition. “So he understands from that side of it. Not as an artiste but as a manager...he understands the Soca Monarch culture,” Wharton-Lake said.

He said the organisers love the fact that Baptiste can see what more can be done for the artistes. “How much more comfortable we can make the artistes and present them on a platform that really and truly is the only platform for them and soca music.

“So bringing him on board, I think we made a great choice. I think it will work out excellent. It is all about the culture and all about the art form. It is all about the performers,” he said.

Asked why Baptiste does not hold the title of chairman, Wharton-Lake said Baptiste felt creative director was a better fit for him at this time as opposed to chairman. He said the competition does not need a chairman now.