Speaker: Parliament in Red House by January

Restoration works continue at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on November 20. - Jeff Mayers

HOUSE Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said the Red House restoration is scheduled to be completed this month and Parliament will complete its move to the location in January.

She was speaking at the opening of the sitting of the House on Monday.

"The Red House is the home of TT's Parliament and the seat of democracy."

She recalled that this "monumental and historic" building required urgent restoration and in 2011 a decision was made to temporarily relocate both Houses of Parliament and all auxiliary facilities to the current location at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

She said the House had been informed that restoration and refurbishment of the Red House and the adjacent Cabildo Parliament Complex would be completed by December 31, 2019.

"This means that over the next six weeks the process of relocating the Parliament of TT, its auxiliary facilities and staff from Tower D to the Red House and the adjacent Cabildo Parliament Complex will take place."

Annisette-George said this "arduous task" will require all of Parliament's resources, particularly its staff, to ensure a smooth transition. She stressed that the relocation will result in a temporary disruption of the auxiliary services usually at members' disposal. She reported that sittings of both Houses and committee meetings will stand adjourned and administrative services may become temporarily unavailable during the transition period.

She said it is anticipated the move and the resumption of all services should be completed by January 20, 2020. She expressed the House's heartfelt appreciation to the Clerk of the House, the acting Clerk of the Senate and the Parliament staff for sacrificing their holiday season to complete the relocation project. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi later reiterated that after the building is vacated it will be used for civil courts.

The Red House restoration was done by Udecott and cost approximately $441 million.