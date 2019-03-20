Man thrown down Siparia well can’t talk

Siparia well.

SINCE being beaten and thrown about 16 feet down a well on Monday by a neighbour, Siparia labourer Romeo Mitchell has been unable to tell police or relatives what led to the incident.

Mitchell, who is in his 50s and lives at Victor Street, Syne Village, remains in the high dependency unit of the San Fernando General Hospital in a serious condition. He broke his legs and suffered spinal injuries in the beating and fall.

Up to today, he was sedated, and police cannot take a statement from him because he is not fully conscious.

Siparia fire officers rescued Mitchell at about 10 am from the well at Mora Dam Road in Siparia after residents nearby heard his cries for help. Water from the well is used by the nearby PowerGen facility.

He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and was transferred to the hospital. Police from Siparia CID, among them Sgt Jaggernath and PCs Jimdar and Phillip, visited the scene that morning, interviewed people and later arrested one of Mitchell’s neighbours. The man, who sells yam for a living, remains in custody.

Siparia CID is investigating.