Sunday 5 August 2018
Prison officer killed in Sunday morning car crash

A PRISON officer was killed in an early morning accident on Sunday, in Freeport.

Police identified the victim as Ryan Alexander, a Prison Officer I.

According to reports, at about 6 am, Alexander was driving a white Toyota Axio along the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway when the car crashed into a metal electricical pole.

The car spilt in two on impact and Alexander died at the scene.

Freeport police are investigating.

