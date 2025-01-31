TPP to screen 8 nominees for general election in early February

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police William Nurse. -

TOBAGO People’s Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine has revealed that eight nominees have offered themselves as potential candidates to represent the Tobago East and West constituencies in the upcoming general election.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on January 31, Augustine confirmed that Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James and retired public servant Barry Nelson are the only two nominees that have come forward seeking to represent Tobago West.

He said the nominees for Tobago East are TPP chairman Ann Natasha Second; retired Assistant Commissioner of Police William Nurse; retired deputy chief fire officer David Thomas; former THA assemblyman Max James; technical adviser, Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy Anslem Richards; and veteran tour guide William Trim.

Augustine said the screening of nominees takes place on February 4 and 5.