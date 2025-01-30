Vishnu Boys' Hindu College off the mark in SSCL

Vishnu Boys' Hindu College cricketer Aaron Basant. - File photo courtesy Vishnu Boys Hindu College

AFTER being frustrated because of the weather in the opening two rounds, Vishnu Boys' Hindu College finally got the opportunity to complete a match in round three of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division 50-over competition on January 30.

Vishnu's opening round match against ASJA Boys' College San Fernando and their round two match versus Hillview College were both abandoned because of rain.

The match on January 30 was a closely-fought contest as Vishnu prevailed with a ten-run win over St Mary's College in Bamboo.

Batting first, St Mary's bowled well to restrict Vishnu to 158 all out in 46 overs. Nathan Sancho was the best bowler for St Mary's with 4/37. Khalfani Wiltshire and Samir Boodoo also proved to be a handful for Vishnu, taking 3/26 and 2/21 respectively. Israel Gonzales was the top scorer for Vishnu with 36, but he struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking as he faced 78 balls.

Aaron Basant was the chief destroyer for Vishnu in the second innings, grabbing 3/34 as St Mary's fell just short of the target after being dismissed for 148 in 45.1 overs.

Jadon Simon kept St Mary's in the contest with a knock of 62 off 70 deliveries, but it was not enough.

The match between St Benedict's College and Hillview College in Hermitage was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In a rescheduled round three match played on January 23, ASJA Boys College San Fernando defeated Fatima College by five wickets.

Two round three matches will be played on January 31. Defending champions Presentation College Chaguanas will battle Presentation San Fernando at Union Hall and Naparima will play Toco Secondary at the "Naps" ground in San Fernando. Matches start at 10 am.

Summarised round three scores:

January 30

VISHNU BOYS' 158 (46 overs) (Israel Gonzales 36, Sanjiv Balliram 25, Ishant Roopnarine 25; Nathan Sancho 4/37, Khalfani Wiltshire 3/26, Samir Boodoo 2/21) vs ST MARY'S 148 (45.1 overs) (Jadon Simon 62, Mikaeel Ali 24; Aaron Basant 3/34). Vishnu Boys won by ten runs.

St BENEDICT'S vs HILLVIEW - Match abandoned.

January 23

FATIMA 242/8 (50 overs) (Davis Guerra 65, Kaiden Pollard 50, Maleek Lewis 31; Jayden Sadaphal 2/25) vs ASJA BOYS SAN FERNANDO 244/5 (50 overs) (Mark Ramkissoon 65, Yassar Ameer 60, Kayden Manohar 34; Andrew Chandler 3/30). ASJA won by five wickets.

Today's round three fixtures:

Presentation College Chaguanas vs Presentation College San Fernando, Union Hall, 10 am

Naparima College vs Toco Secondary, Naparima College grounds, 10 am