Regional telecoms urged to overcome digital hurdles

Digital transformation a driver for economic advancement. Photo courtesy Freepik -

The Caribbean telecommunications sector must make a united effort to overcome the region's digital hurdles.

Mike Antonius made the call on January 26 during the opening of Canto Connect 2025, at the Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort, Curacao.

“We understand that the road to a ‘Caribbean gigabit society’ (Canto’s vision for high-speed internet access for the entire Caribbean) is not without its challenges," Antonius said.

“However, our collective efforts can overcome these hurdles and bring our vision to life."

The three-day event brought together leaders and experts from across the region's telecommunications sector.

>

This year's theme – Towards a Unified and Sustainable Gigabit Society – was designed to address the region's connectivity challenges and promote sustainability.

“The resulting report, Towards a Caribbean Gigabit Society 2030, presents a vision and a plan to transform the Caribbean into a sustainable, digitally integrated and globally competitive region," Antonius said.

“Central to this vision,” he said, “is the commitment to universal access to high-speed internet through the deployment of 5G networks and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH).”

Antonius said tackling digital disparities was necessary to stimulate regional development.

“This plan prioritises digital inclusion, economic growth and the reduction of social and economic disparities that hinder regional development.”

Curacao’s minister of traffic, transportation and urban planning Charles Cooper said, “With telecommunications, island nations like Curacao bridge gaps to global markets, enabling trade, entrepreneurship and digital education.

“These technologies also play a key role in sustainability, reducing carbon emissions and promoting remote work within a green economy,” said Cooper.

The conference, which marked the 41st annual general meeting of Canto (Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organizations) was co-hosted by the Regulatory Authority of Curacao.

Curt Belfor, CEO of the regulatory authority, said the island's rapid development in telecommunications serves as a model for progress.

>

“Our island is evolving rapidly, especially in telecommunications, with recent milestones and future targets.

“But more than this, Curacao is a testament to resilience, creativity and the incredible results that collaboration can bring.”

Canto Connect 2025 ended on January 28.

Canto Connect’s conferences provide a platform for discussions on the future of telecommunications in the Caribbean. Celebrating its 41st anniversary, Canto is the region’s premier trade association in the ICT sector, aggregating telecom service providers, equipment suppliers and government bodies to advance the region’s digital infrastructure and policies.