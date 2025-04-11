Caribbean Airlines adds new Trinidad, Miami flights

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

STARTING June 19, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will be adding new flights between Trinidad and Miami on Thursdays and Saturdays.

In a release on April 10, CAL said the added flights will offer customers more options and enhanced ease of travel.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said, "At CAL we are always looking for ways to respond to the needs of our customers.

"When resources allow, we add capacity on popular routes to give more choice and flexibility.

"These additional Miami flights are part of that commitment and we are delighted to offer even more opportunities for travel especially during the busy July/August vacation period."

Flight BW488 will fly from Trinidad to Miami departing at 6.25 pm and arriving at 10.30 pm.