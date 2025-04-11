Students stack investments in virtual competition

From left, Ministry of Education deputy permanent secretary Ayanna Gaspard-Clarke, second-place winner Sydney Look Fong, first-place winner Alario Andalcio, third-place winner Antonio Andalcio, along with the team of sponsors from TTSEC at the prize-giving ceremony on April 11. - Photo by Mya Quamie

TO bridge the gap between theory and practice in investing, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) held its inaugural National Secondary Schools’ Investing Competition titled Invest, Grow, Learn.

The competition, which falls under TTSEC’s Investor Education Programme launched in 2005, aimed to encourage the use of stock market simulation in business teaching.

During the competition, which ran from February 10 to April 4, over 370 students engaged with a virtual stock market simulator platform that allowed them to trade 22 securities including 12 stocks, five bonds and five mutual funds.

Students received $30,000 in virtual currency to invest over eight weeks and were required to trade at least twice per week.

One student completed around 80 trades during the competition and the first-place winner, Alario Andalcio of El Dorado East Secondary School, grew his portfolio from $30,000 to over $100,000.

>

The simulation also included real-world scenarios, such as natural disasters, to demonstrate the complexities of the investing world and inform students’ investment decisions.

Speaking at the competition’s prize-giving ceremony at the TTSEC on April 11, Andalcio shared his experience with the programme.

"Participating in this competition has been both enlightening and empowering. The simulation we engaged with was more than just a game. It was quite a dynamic and practical experience that helped me understand the world of investing in a way that no textbook ever could.

"It provided a safe space to make real-time decisions with live outcomes to learn from both my wins and my missteps.

"Through this process, I gained a deeper appreciation for the complexities and the opportunities in the financial world. It sparked my interest and strengthened my belief that financial literacy is essential to all young people.

"Opportunities like this are crucial, they help bridge the gap between theory and practice and I believe every student should have access to tools that can bring potential to life.”

For his first-place win, Andalcio will receive $10,000 in mutual funds from the TTSEC.

His brother, Antonio Andalcio walked away with the third-place prize of $3,000 in mutual funds from the TT Stock Exchange Limited. Form six student of Naparima Girls' High School, Sydney Look Fong received the second-place prize of $5,000 in mutual funds from the Securities Dealers Association of TT.

Delivering the feature address, Education Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Ayanna Gaspard-Clarke noted the importance of initiatives that promote financial literacy.

>

"It is meaningful not only for the individual students and the schools they proudly represent but for our wider society and the sustainable development of TT.

"We are confident that these future professionals will apply their knowledge to make sound financial decisions.

"Students, as the future leaders, parents and teachers of this nation, your decisions will impact on the next generation of investors."