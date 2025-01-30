Purchase of sniper rifles for SSA – Erla quizzed

ERLA’S TEAM: Attorneys Terry Boyer, left, and Robert Doodnath, who represent CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher, leave Police Administration Building, Port of - Photo by Enrique Rupert

POLICE TOP brass were sent into a tailspin after Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher was detained in connection with a criminal probe surrounding the importation of two military-grade sniper weapons for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

On January 30, Harewood-Christopher, who is nearing the end of her second year in the post, remained locked for several hours in her office at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, with two officers standing guard outside her door.

She was told investigators had questions about her alleged involvement in authorising the importation of the prohibited weapons.

Around 4.30 pm, Harewood-Christopher, after having a meal in her office, was read her constitutional right to remain silent before being questioned by investigators Sgt Amir Mohammed and Cpl Adrian Smith, in the presence of her attorneys Terry Boyer and Robert Doodnath.

Police said Harewood-Christopher will remain in custody overnight at Police Administration Building before investigators consult with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

>

Under the Firearms Act, only the police, defence force and the Director of Forensic Science are authorised to have automatic weapons.

Harewood-Christopher is alleged to have signed the import permits for two Accuracy International AX bolt-action sniper rifles for the SSA, which were imported by an east Trinidad gun dealer. Police confiscated the weapons from Customs before they were delivered to the SSA, officers said.

Senior officers were at a loss for words when contacted about the development.

One officer on the TTPS executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was awaiting information and agreed the public should be informed of the facts surrounding the matter to avoid speculation and misinformation.

Joanne Archie, police corporate communications manager, contacted for comment said, “I don’t have any information.”

Senior officers raised questions about whether Harewood-Christopher should remain in office during a pending criminal investigation in which she is a subject.

An e-mail seeking clarity on this issue was sent to the secretariat of the Police Service Commission on January 30, but there was no response up to press time.

Newsday understands key government ministers were aware of the pending investigation involving Harewood-Christopher and former SSA director Major Roger Best.

>

Questions sent via WhatApp seeking comment from the Prime Minister and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were not acknowledged.

Calls to Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland were not answered.

The CoP was detained even as divisional commanders met with Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Junior Benjamin at the Police Administration Building ahead of a press briefing on January 31.

This briefing is to give an update on the successes of the state of emergency, which was declared on December 30 to suppress an outbreak of gang violence.

Several senior officers were seen milling about the building long after that strategic meeting had ended.

EX-SSA HEAD’S EARLIER ARREST

The development involving the CoP came almost 14 hours after Best was arrested at his Arima home in connection with the purchase of the weapons.

Newsday understands the probe, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, involves key players who authorised the importation of the two sniper rifles, as well as the licensed gun dealer who brought them into the country.

>

Police detained Best shortly after 9 pm on January 29.

Officers led by acting Sgt Lawrence Joefield executed a search warrant which authorised the seizure of electronic devices including cellphones, e-mails, photos, videos, audio files, call logs, voice recordings, computers and CCTV storage devices at Best’s Olton Road, Arima home.

Investigators said Best was not authorised to buy the weapons, which were brought into the country with a lawful import permit through the licensed gun dealer. Police said Best was expected to be questioned at the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) on Henry Street, Port of Spain shortly after 6.30 pm on January 30.

The Prime Minister fired Best as director of the SSA in March 2024.

Dr Rowley claimed SSA operatives, under Best’s leadership, had been involved in a plot to overthrow the government, and linked the hiring of several members of the Jerusalem Bride Church to the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Several SSA officials were terminated after retired Brig Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer, ambassador to Washington, was recalled to take over as the acting director of the elite spy agency.

Best and three other people were arrested in May 2024 for transferring prohibited weapons which had been lent to the SSA by the now-defunct Special Operations Response Team.

The three others were charged, but Best was released after police consulted with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Editor's Note: This is an update to an earlier story published online at newsday.co.tt and which can be read below:

>

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is to be questioned in a top-level investigation linked to the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA)

Officers assigned to the operations unit assigned to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations reportedly detained Harewood-Christopher at her office at Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain around 11 am on January 30, according to police.

The development came almost 14 hours after the former director of the SSA Major Roger Best was arrested at his Arima home in connection with the purchase of the weapons.

Joanne Archie, corporate communications manager of the police service, contacted for comment on the development said, "I don't have any information."

The executive of the police service was locked in an emergency meeting following the development.

Newsday understands the probe, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, involves key players who authorised the importation of two Accuracy International AX bolt action sniper rifles as well as the licensed gun dealer who brought them into the country.

Best was detained by police shortly after 9 pm on January 29.

A team of officers led by acting Sgt Lawrence Joefield, executed a search warrant which authorised him to seize electronic devices, including cell phones, e-mails, photos, videos audio files, call logs voice recordings, computers, CCTV storage devices at his home located at Olton Road, Arima.

Investigators said Best was not authorised to buy the weapons which were brought into the country with a lawful import permit and through a licensed gun dealer.

>

Police confiscated the weapons, described as Accuracy International AX bolt action sniper rifles, before they were handed over to the SSA, police said.

The investigation, which is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, has been under way for months.

The Prime Minister fired Best as director of the SSA in March 2024.

Dr Rowley claimed SSA operatives, under Best's leadership, had been involved in a plot to overthrow the government, and linked the hiring of several members of the Jerusalem Bride Church to the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Several SSA officials were terminated after retired Brig Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer, this country's ambassador to Washington, was recalled to take over as the acting director of the elite spy agency.

Best and three other people were arrested in May 2024 for transferring prohibited weapons which had been loaned to the SSA from the now defunct Special Operations Response Team.

The three others were charged, but Best was released after police consulted with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.