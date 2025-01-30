New 6% wage increase offer for UWI

In this file photo, members of the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) during protest action at the UWI, St Augustine campus demanding at settlement of their outstanding negotiations. -

THE government has increased its wage increase offer to UWI lecturers.

In a press release on January 30, the Finance Ministry said it will now offer a six per cent increase for the six-year period August 2014 to July 2020.

The new offer will cost $23 million per year in additional recurrent costs for UWI and result in back pay of $165 million which the government has agreed to pay on UWI’s behalf, the release said.

This follows protest actions from the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) which included withholding 20,000 exam marks from students at the beginning of the semester.