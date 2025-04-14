PNM's women rally behind party's candidates

Camille Robinson-Regis, MP for Arouca/ Maloney. - File photo

The People's National Movement (PNM) Women’s League came out in their numbers in Curepe to show support for the party's Aranguez/St Joseph candidate, Terrence Deyalsingh on April 13.

The league, led by chairman Camille Robinson-Regis, supported Deyalsingh during a walkabout in Curepe and East Grove, starting at the Curepe community centre on the Southern Main Road.

Robinson-Regis said it was part the league's plan to support candidates in key areas in the lead up to the April 28 general election.

"In each constituency, we have an element of the women’s league. We have decided that in each constituency that we feel needs extra support, the women’s league will come out and show support for that candidate.

“In every election, it is the women who make the difference. They are the ones that tell their families you have to vote for the PNM.

“It is not just the men, but also the women will get the support,” Robinson-Regis said.

Deyalsingh said it was an honour to be supported by Robinson-Regis and the league. Before the walkabout, Deyalsingh said Curepe was special for him since he grew up in the area.

“You see that house over there,” Deyalsingh said, pointing to a building on the Southern Main Road where D’abadie Discount Hardware now stands. “I used to live right there. I used to live here when it was an orange estate. That is how long I am connected with this community.

“I went to school right in the back at Curepe Presbyterian School. Ms June Millington knew me since I was a child. Ms Pearl Charles was one of my father’s friends. I am not in this thing today. I am in it long time.”

He spoke about the importance of winning the seat.

“I have people coming up to me and saying, ‘Terrence you win already.’ But I tell them no… crowds do not win elections. Flags don’t win elections. The only thing that wins elections is when the people dip their finger in the ink.”

Asked how the party is handling the pace of the election, Robinson-Regis said the PNM has been doing well.

“We are the ones who called the election,” she said. “So we are handling it well. But I am sure if you look at the leader of the opposition she is already flagging.”

Both Robinson-Regis and Deyalsingh lauded Prime Minister Stuart Young for his resilience in juggling the role of Prime Minister and Minister of Energy while campaigning.

“Our Prime Minister has been handling national, international and election issues and he has been doing so perfectly. He has been doing so as a young man,” Robinson-Regis said.

“That is why the country has to compare our Prime Minister to the alternative,” Deyalsingh added. “Our Prime Minister not only has the physical strength but the intellectual strength and capacity to deal with the myriad of issues that come our way.

“The juggling act that the Prime Minster is performing is absolutely phenomenal and I am advising that people look at Stuart Young SC as Prime Minister doing all of this, as opposed to what is being offered elsewhere.”